Coach Bill O'Brien said the Texans will "more than likely" wait until "after the [Week 10] bye" to allow Foreman (Achilles) to practice, Deepi Sidhu of the Texans' official site reports.

In essence, the Texans are waiting until the last possible moment for Foreman's return from a torn Achilles, which he sustained Nov. 19, 2017. Once he takes part in drills, he'll open a 21-day window to be activated from the PUP list. If he returns this season, it'll be interesting to see how he fits into a backfield populated by Lamar Miller and Alfred Blue.