Texans' D'Onta Foreman: Won't practice until Week 11
Coach Bill O'Brien said the Texans will "more than likely" wait until "after the [Week 10] bye" to allow Foreman (Achilles) to practice, Deepi Sidhu of the Texans' official site reports.
In essence, the Texans are waiting until the last possible moment for Foreman's return from a torn Achilles, which he sustained Nov. 19, 2017. Once he takes part in drills, he'll open a 21-day window to be activated from the PUP list. If he returns this season, it'll be interesting to see how he fits into a backfield populated by Lamar Miller and Alfred Blue.
More News
-
Texans' D'Onta Foreman: Getting close to practicing•
-
Texans' D'Onta Foreman: Not ready to come off PUP list•
-
Texans' D'Onta Foreman: Recovering as planned•
-
Texans' D'Onta Foreman: Starting season on PUP list•
-
Texans' D'Onta Foreman: Trending in right direction•
-
Texans' D'Onta Foreman: Uncertain status for start of season•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: RB
With so many bye weeks on the schedule, you've got a lot of lineup decisions to make. Here's...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, best picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 9
-
Trade recaps and what you missed Tuesday
We've got recaps of all the major trades and everything else you missed on Tuesday from Heath...
-
Byes, trade candidates, big questions
Dave Richard, Jamey Eisenberg, and Heath Cummings tackle some of the biggest questions facing...
-
Montgomery trade a boost for Jones
The Ravens made a surprise move, trading for Ty Montgomery, does it have any impact in Fantasy?...
-
Week 9 Cut List
Sometimes it's hard to let go. And other times, it's not. Our Cut List shows you which players...