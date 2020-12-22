Hilliard was activated off the commissioner-exempt list, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Hilliard was claimed off waivers from the Browns earlier this month and could be ready to play Week 16 against the Bengals. With both Duke Johnson (neck) and C.J. Prosise (ankle) dealing with injuries, Hilliard may find himself involved before the end of the season.
