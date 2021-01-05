Hilliard will become an unrestricted free agent during the offseason.
Hilliard started the 2020 season in the Browns' organization before finishing up with the Texans. He ascended to the top kickoff return spot for the final two weeks of the season and didn't play a snap on offense while with Houston. Hilliard will likely hook on with a team looking to open up the competition in its return game. The Louisiana native has averaged 23.1 return yards on 35 kickoffs during his three-year career.
