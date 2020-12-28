Hilliard returned two kickoffs for 35 yards in Sunday's 37-31 loss to the Bengals.
Hilliard was activated for the first time since being claimed by the Texans. He essentially replaced running back C.J. Prosise, who had been involved as a kick returner but was inactive for the game.
