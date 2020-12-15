The Texans claimed Hilliard off waivers from the Browns on Tuesday, Aaron Reiss of The Athletic reports.

Hilliard played four games with Cleveland this season before being cut. In that stretch, he rushed nine times for 48 yards (5.3 yards per carry) and caught a two-yard pass. Hilliard could make his Texans debut in Sunday's game against the Colts, pending the necessary number of negative COVID-19 tests. He'll likely operate in a depth role, but this could be a chance for him to showcase his skills with hopes of landing a new contract this offseason.