Hilliard is re-signing with the Texans on a one-year, $1.25 million contract with $200,000 guaranteed, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
The Texans claimed Hilliard off waivers in mid-December, after he made 30 appearances for the Browns from 2018 to 2020. His only touches for Houston were kick returns, a task he also handled throughout much of his time in Cleveland. The contract suggests Hilliard will have a decent shot to make the Week 1 roster for a rebuilding Texans squad.
