Texans' Duane Brown: Activated to 53-man roster
The Texans have activated Brown for Sunday's game against Seattle, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
Brown's long holdout came to an end earlier this week, but there had been questions about his readiness ahead of Sunday's game. With his activation, it seems likely the Texans will rely on Brown to help chip in on Deshaun Watson's blindside.
