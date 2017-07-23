Texans' Duane Brown: Contract dispute lingers
Brown is not expected to report for the start of training camp due to his unhappiness with his contract, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Brown, Houston's 31-year-old left tackle, skipped the entire offseason, feeling his contract has become outdated over time as new tackle deals have surpassed Brown's deal. The Texans are holding fast to their policy of not negotiating deals with two years left on them, and it's unclear if a compromise can be reached. At this point, Brown is not expected to miss regular-season games because of the dispute.
