Brown (contract dispute) ended his holdout from the Texans and reported to the team Monday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Brown forfeited nearly $553,000 in salary for each of the six games he missed due to the holdout, but the tactic ultimately didn't yield him the restructured contract he desired. Before committing to making Brown active for their Week 7 matchup with the Seahawks, the Texans will most likely want to see how he looks during practices from a conditioning standpoint. If Brown was able to stay in good shape while he was away from the team, he'll have a good chance at immediately reclaiming his role as the team's starting left tackle, replacing Chris Clark (calf).

