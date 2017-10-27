Brown (contract dispute) is expected to be activated off the exempt list and start Week 8 against the Seahawks, John McClain of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Brown, who held out for seven weeks and missed six games, kept himself in good enough shape during the hold out to pass the team's conditioning test. His return improves a battered offensive line that ranks 23rd in sacks allowed (21) and third in rushing (137.7 yards per game).