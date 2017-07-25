Brown was placed on the Did Not Report list Tuesday as a result of his holdout.

Being officially placed on this list allows the Texans to fine Brown $40,000 per day missed until this issue is shored up. Brown is currently holding out because of a distaste for his current contract, but it's expected that this will be resolved by the regular season.

