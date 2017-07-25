Texans' Duane Brown: Not reporting for start of camp
Brown will not report for the start of training camp amid a dispute regarding his contract, John McClain of The Houston Chronicle reports.
Houston will kick off camp Wednesday without its starting left tackle as Brown remains unhappy with his current contract with the team, which has two years remaining. However, McClain notes that it would be surprising if Brown's holdout lingered late into the preseason. Kendall Lamm stands to see increased reps at left tackle while Brown is away from the team, but look Brown's contract issue to be resolved later in camp.
