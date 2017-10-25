Texans' Duane Brown: Optimistic about playing Sunday
Brown (coach's decision) is optimistic about playing in Sunday's game against the Seahawks, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Brown ended his lengthy holdout Monday after he was ultimately unable to secure a restructured contract. He should step back in as the Texans' starting left tackle, though the team has a two-week exemption before he needs to be activated to the 53-man roster. Quarterback Deshaun Watson has gotten along just fine behind a shaky offensive line, but Brown's return nonetheless should be useful for the young quarterback. Brown's arrival would also result in a slight upgrade for running backs Lamar Miller and D'Onta Foreman.
