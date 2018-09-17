Ejiofor had three tackles and one sack in Sunday's 20-17 loss to the Titans in Week 2.

Ejiofor made his NFL debut Sunday after sitting out last week's opener against the Patriots due to a hamstring injury. He got more snaps than anticipated with Jadeveon Clowney (back) inactive and was used primarily in passing situations. He came close to a second sack when he flushed Tennessee's Blaine Gabbert out of the pocket.