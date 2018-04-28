Texans' Duke Ejiofor: Houston picks in sixth round

The Texans selected Ejiofor in the sixth round of the 2018 NFL Draft, 177th overall.

Ejiofor almost certainly would have gone a round or two earlier than this if not for a shoulder labrum injury that has his initial availability in some question. At 6-foot-4, 265 pounds with 34 and 7/8-inch arms, Ejiofor was dominant for Wake Forest over the last three years, totaling 41 tackles for loss in his last 32 games.