Texans' Duke Ejiofor: Houston picks in sixth round

The Texans selected Ejiofor in the sixth round of the 2018 NFL Draft, 177th overall.

Ejiofor almost certainly would have gone a round or two earlier than this if not for a shoulder labrum injury that has his initial availability in some question. At 6-foot-4, 265 pounds with 34 and 7/8-inch arms, Ejiofor was dominant for Wake Forest over the last three years, totaling 41 tackles for loss in his last 32 games.

Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories