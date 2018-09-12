Ejiofor (hamstring) was limited in practice Wednesday.

Ejiofor was held out of the Texan's season opening loss to the Patriots due to a hamstring injury, and still appears to be recovering. It remains to be see whether Ejiofor will suit up against the Titans on Sunday, so Brennan Scarlett and Peter Kalambayi could see another week of increased snaps if Ejiofor remains sidelined.

