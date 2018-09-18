Texans' Duke Ejiofor: Pushing for more playing time
Ejiofor could be in line for increased snaps Week 3 against the Giants, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Ejiofor, a rookie sixth-round pick out of Wake Forest, played just 15 snaps in a Week 2 loss to the Titans, but contributed three tackles and a sack while doing a credible job against the run. "He really had a plan in the pass rush and did a nice job in the running game. He had about 12 plays, needs to probably play more. He did a nice job. I was really happy to see that. He's another very mature guy, smart guy, works hard, prepares," said coach Bill O'Brien. Ejiofor is known for his ability to get to the quarterback, so he could see regular duty in passing situations and more overall duty if Jadeveon Clowney (back) continues to be sidelined.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy impact of Gordon to Patriots
The Patriots are trading for Josh Gordon, and here's what it means in Fantasy.
-
Believe in Callaway? Cook panic?
Heath Cummings takes a look at Week 2 and tells you what you should and shouldn't believe.
-
Week 2 reactions plus early waivers
Dave Richard breaks down the key story lines from Week 2, while giving a sneak preview of the...
-
Week 2 Fantasy Football rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 2
-
Week 2 Starts, Sits, Sleepers, Risks
Who are the non-obvious players you need the scoop on before finalizing your Week 2 lineup?...
-
Week 2 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...