Ejiofor could be in line for increased snaps Week 3 against the Giants, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Ejiofor, a rookie sixth-round pick out of Wake Forest, played just 15 snaps in a Week 2 loss to the Titans, but contributed three tackles and a sack while doing a credible job against the run. "He really had a plan in the pass rush and did a nice job in the running game. He had about 12 plays, needs to probably play more. He did a nice job. I was really happy to see that. He's another very mature guy, smart guy, works hard, prepares," said coach Bill O'Brien. Ejiofor is known for his ability to get to the quarterback, so he could see regular duty in passing situations and more overall duty if Jadeveon Clowney (back) continues to be sidelined.