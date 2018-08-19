Ejifor (shoulder) had two special-teams tackles and one more on defense in Saturday's preseason win over San Francisco.

Ejiofor had a big hit on the game's first play, registering a tackle on the kickoff, then followed up two plays later with a tackle for a five-yard loss. His effort Saturday coupled with his three quarterback hits in last week's game against the Chiefs puts him in line for playing time should injuries hit Houston's elite outside linebackers Jadeveon Clowney or Whitney Mercilus.