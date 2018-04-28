Texans' Duke Ejiofor: Still recovering from labrum surgery
The Texans plan to allot as much time as needed for Ejiofor (shoulder) to make a full recovery, John McClain of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Fresh off being drafted, the Texans are already mapping out a timeline to ease Ejiofor back into the swing of things. Current forecasts project the Wake Forest product to function in a backup role with the potential to carve out a role as a pass rushing specialist. While he's still rehabbing the shoulder, Houston expects Ejiofor to be 100 percent before the start of the season.
