Ejiofor sustained a torn anterior cruciate ligament at Friday's practice session, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.
It's a tough break for Ejiofor, who was coming back from a torn Achilles' injury and missed the entire 2019 season. "It will be a long rehab for him, but he'll be back. We'll place him on IR in the next couple of days," said head coach Bill O'Brien. The 2018 sixth-round draft pick appeared in 12 games as rookie, recording nine tackles, a sack and one fumble recovery in 158 defensive snaps.