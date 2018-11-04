Texans' Duke Ejiofor: Won't return Sunday
Ejiofor (shoulder) is ruled out to return for Sunday's game against the Broncos.
Ejiofor will not return to Sunday's tilt against the Broncos after suffering a shoulder injury during the first half. The severity of Ejiofor's injury remains undisclosed, but as long as the rookie is sidelined expect Josh Keyes and Brennan Scarlett to see increased defensive snaps.
