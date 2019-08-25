Texans' Duke Johnson: Added work on tap following Miller injury
With Lamar Miller having suffered a torn ACL, Johnson is in line to head the Texans' backfield to start the coming season, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Johnson's skills as a pass-catching back ensured him a share of touches in any case, but with Miller no longer in the mix, Johnson will now see added early-down responsibilities, at least in the short term. With that in mind, when asked how the Texans would handle backfield work after losing Miller, coach Bill O'Brien noted, "I think it's a package deal. It's kind of early to talk about that, to nail that down right now, but, obviously, Duke would be in there." For the time being, the team's depth options behind Johnson include Damarea Crockett, Taiwan Jones, Karan Higdon, Josh Ferguson and Buddy Howell, but with NFL cut-downs looming, it's not hard to imagine Houston scooping up an experienced back soon, via the waiver wire or trade route.
