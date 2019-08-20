Texans' Duke Johnson: Back in action

Johnson (hamstring) returned to practice Tuesday, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.

The session marked his first practice with the Texans since being acquired in a trade with the Browns. With Johnson now back on the field, the 25-year-old back can now get to the business of solidifying himself as the team's top change-of-pace option behind starter Lamar Miller, an assignment that carries PPR utility.

