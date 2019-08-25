Texans' Duke Johnson: Becomes No. 1 in Houston

Johnson will become the Texans starter at running back following the knee injury suffered by Lamar Miller during Saturday's preseason loss to the Cowboys, John McClain of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Miller suffered what the Texans fear is a torn ACL and will likely be lost for the season. Houston could look into acquiring another back, but as of right now, Johnson the leading man in the backfield.

