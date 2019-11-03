Texans' Duke Johnson: Best game as a Texan

Johnson rushed seven times for 13 yards and a touchdown while catching all five of his targets for 68 yards in Sunday's 26-3 win over the Jaguars in London.

Johnson converted his first rushing touchdown in a Texans uniform from one yard out in the third quarter, but he was soundly outplayed on the ground by Carlos Hyde, who had 160 rushing yards to Johnson's 13. Where Duke really shines is catching the ball out of the backfield, and his five receptions and 68 receiving yards both marked season highs. Did the Texans finally discover how to get their offseason acquisition more involved in the offense or will Johnson's production dry up when his team returns to America? We won't find out until after Houston's Week 10 bye.