Texans' Duke Johnson: Catches touchdown in Week 8 win

Johnson had three carries for one yard and caught four of five targets for 33 yards and a 12-yard touchdown reception in Week 8's 27-24 win over the Raiders.

Johnson was once again marginalized in the running game as starter Carlos Hyde lugged the football 19 times, but Johnson did catch his second touchdown in three weeks. Despite his status has a second-string running back, Johnson is second on the team in red-zone opportunities with seven runs and six targets.