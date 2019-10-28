Texans' Duke Johnson: Catches touchdown in Week 8 win
Johnson had three carries for one yard and caught four of five targets for 33 yards and a 12-yard touchdown reception in Week 8's 27-24 win over the Raiders.
Johnson was once again marginalized in the running game as starter Carlos Hyde lugged the football 19 times, but Johnson did catch his second touchdown in three weeks. Despite his status has a second-string running back, Johnson is second on the team in red-zone opportunities with seven runs and six targets.
More News
-
Texans' Duke Johnson: Leads backs in loss•
-
Texans' Duke Johnson: Makes touchdown catch vs. Chiefs•
-
Texans' Duke Johnson: More combined yards than Hyde•
-
Texans' Duke Johnson: Logs 78 scrimmage yards•
-
Texans' Duke Johnson: Meager Week 3 production•
-
Texans' Duke Johnson: Small role in Week 2 win•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Winners & Losers: Montgomery breaks out
The Bears promised they would run the ball more, and then they followed up on that promise....
-
Week 9 Early Waivers: Trade rumor watch
Week 9's top waiver wire options could be on the move at the trade deadline. Chris Towers catches...
-
Likely Drake exit makes room for Walton
Kenyan Drake is not traveling with Dolphins to Pittsburgh, which leaves Mark Walton with a...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Quarterbacks
Quarterback was supposed to be easy for Fantasy. Not so much these days. Get help with those...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Wide receivers
Filling in your wide receiver spots has never been tougher. Get Jamey Eisenberg's help making...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Running backs
Who can you trust at running back in Week 8? It's a short list, but Jamey Eisenberg helps you...