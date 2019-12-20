Texans' Duke Johnson: Could have larger role Week 16

With Carlos Hyde (ankle) listed as questionable, Johnson could see more playing time Week 16 against the Buccaneers on Saturday at 1:00 PM.

Johnson had a low-wattage 23 yards from scrimmage last week, but could be in a good spot against Tampa Bay's 30th-ranked passing defense. The Bucs are also first in passing offense and third in scoring offense, so this has potential to be a wide open affair, requiring a receiving element out of the backfield.