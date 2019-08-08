Texans' Duke Johnson: Dealt to Houston

Johnson (hamstring) was traded to the Texans on Thursday in exchange for an undisclosed 2020 draft pick.

After looking like he may stay in Cleveland after all, Johnson's expressed desire to be traded this offseason came into fruition Thursday. In Houston, Johnson enters a situation where the team is in need of someone with his skill set, as he is in line to operate as a change-of-pace back alongside starter Lamar Miller. Johnson gives the Texans a more reliable pass-catching option out of the backfield, and he will likely cut into Miller's workload a bit, especially on third down. Johnson has caught 121 balls for 1,122 yards and six touchdowns over his last two seasons while also rushing for 549 yards (4.5 yards per carry) and four scores.