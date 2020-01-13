Texans' Duke Johnson: Eight targets in playoff loss
Johnson caught five of eight targets for 23 yards and had 11 yards rushing on one carry in Sunday's 51-31 loss to Kansas City in an AFC divisional-round playoff game.
The game turned into a wild affair with quarterback Deshaun Watson throwing 52 times. It was the type of game that could favor a receiving threat like Johnson, who tied his season high in targets, but it didn't materialize into an impact fantasy day. Johnson finished the regular season with 410 rushing yards (4.9 YPC) and 44 catches for 410 yards. When Lamar Miller (knee) went down with an injury during preseason, it looked like Johnson would become the Texans' lead back, but Houston added Carlos Hyde who assumed that role. Heading into the offseason, Johnson and special teamer Buddy Howell are the only running backs under contact.
