Texans' Duke Johnson: Eight touches in loss

Johnson rushed six times for 40 yards and caught both of his targets for four yards in Sunday's 41-7 loss to the Ravens in Week 11.

Houston abandoned its running game early as the Ravens started pulling away. That would appear to be an opportunity for a receiving back like Johnson, but he had a very pedestrian eight combined carries and targets, fewer than his per-game average in 2019. He had averaged a shade under five targets in the previous four games.