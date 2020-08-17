Johnson says he's much more comfortable in his second year working with coach Bill O'Brien.

Johnson was traded from Cleveland to Houston on Aug. 8 last year, and a hamstring injury prevented him from practicing with his new team until Aug. 20. He went on to spend the entire season in the passing-down half of a timeshare with Carlos Hyde, averaging 4.9 yards on 83 carries and 9.3 yards on 44 receptions. Johnson now finds himself sharing the Houston backfield with another receiving threat rather than a bruiser, after the Texans acquired David Johnson in the offseason. The new-look backfield could lead to Duke seeing fewer targets early on, but it's also worth noting that David has been alternately injured or ineffective for the better part of the past three years. The precise nature of their workload split will be difficult to decipher before Week 1.