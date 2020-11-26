Johnson carried the ball nine times for 37 yards and caught three of four targets for 43 yards and a touchdown in Thursday's 41-25 win over the Lions.

While he ceded some red-zone work to C.J. Prosise, Johnson was still the clear lead back for Houston and put together his best performance since David Johnson (concussion) was sidelined. There's been no indication yet that David is close to returning to the lineup, but if Duke remains at the top of the depth chart in Week 13, he faces a much tougher opponent on paper when the Texans host the Colts.