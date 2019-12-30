Texans' Duke Johnson: Finds end zone

Johnson carried the ball four times for 12 yards in the team's Week 17 loss to the Titans. He also added five catches for 45 yards.

Johnson played a key role in the Texans' first scoring drive, rushing for nine yards and a touchdown while also chipping in a 14-yard reception. He went on to continue as a contributor in the passing game, recording receptions of seven, eight and 13 yards. Though he managed only 127 touches on the season, Johnson set a new career-high with 410 yards on the ground in his first season in Houston. Though it's unlikely the team wouldn't add depth to the backfield, Johnson may have the chance for an increased role in the 2020 season if Hyde is not re-signed as a free agent. For now, however, Johnson's focus will remain on the playoffs, as the Texans are set to square off against Buffalo in the first round.