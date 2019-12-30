Texans' Duke Johnson: Finds end zone
Johnson carried the ball four times for 12 yards in the team's Week 17 loss to the Titans. He also added five catches for 45 yards.
Johnson played a key role in the Texans' first scoring drive, rushing for nine yards and a touchdown while also chipping in a 14-yard reception. He went on to continue as a contributor in the passing game, recording receptions of seven, eight and 13 yards. Though he managed only 127 touches on the season, Johnson set a new career-high with 410 yards on the ground in his first season in Houston. Though it's unlikely the team wouldn't add depth to the backfield, Johnson may have the chance for an increased role in the 2020 season if Hyde is not re-signed as a free agent. For now, however, Johnson's focus will remain on the playoffs, as the Texans are set to square off against Buffalo in the first round.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Compete for $5,000 or Start a Pool with Playoff Pick’em
-
Injury Report: A rest week
You don't just have injuries to contend with in Week 17, as plenty of big names will be resting....
-
Fantasy Football picks, Week 17 rankings
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 17.
-
Week 17 DFS strategy, player picks
Ben Gretch looks at the Week 17 DFS slate and gives his tournament strategies and top player...
-
Week 17 Sleepers: Lineup, DFS help
In a championship Week 17 for Fantasy survivors, Jamey Eisenberg shares his sleepers and Daily...
-
Biggest questions for every NFC team
Will Cam Newton, Jameis Winston or David Johnson be on new rosters in 2020? Might Dallas and...
-
Biggest questions for every AFC team
Are we at the end of an era for Tom Brady, Ben Roethlisberger and Philip Rivers? Where will...