Johnson recorded five receptions on five targets for 43 yards in Week 7 against the Packers. He was stymied for -1 yard on the ground on one carry.

Johnson continued to lack effectiveness on the ground and was nearly completely eliminated from that portion of the gameplan. However, he received his highest target count of the season and also converted that to his best yardage total. Even so, he has yet to surpass eight total touches in any game this season. That makes him a risky player to rely upon for consistent production.