Johnson (neck) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Colts after missing practice Thursday and Friday, Sarah Barshop of ESPN.com reports.

The same applies to C.J. Prosise (ankle), which could leave the Texans' backfield depth shorthanded this weekend, given that Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports that interim coach Romeo Crennel said if Johnson didn't practice Friday, he'd be unlikely to play Sunday. On the plus side, top back David Johnson was activated from the reserve/COVID-19 list Wednesday and is in line to head the team's Week 15 backfield. Also on hand will be Buddy Howell, who logged 11 carries in last weekend's blowout loss to the Bears.