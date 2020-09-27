site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Texans' Duke Johnson: Inactive Sunday
RotoWire Staff
Sep 27, 2020
11:48 am ET 1 min read
Johnson (ankle) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Steelers.
In his continued absence, David Johnson will continue to log the bulk of the
Texans' backfield touches in Week 3. After logging a week of limited practices, Duke Johnson is presumably targeting a return to action next Sunday against the Vikings. More News
