Texans' Duke Johnson: Inactive Sunday
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Johnson (ankle) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Ravens.
In his absence, Buddy Howell and C.J. Prosise are available to work in complementary/change-of-pace roles behind top back David Johnson.
