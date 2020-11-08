Johnson rushed the ball 16 times for 41 yards and a touchdown in Week 9 against Jacksonville. He added four receptions for 32 yards.

Johnson logged a career-high 16 carries after David Johnson was forced to exit early on in the contest due to a concussion. He didn't work particularly efficiently with his chances, as he averaged only 2.6 yards per carry and his longest rush of the day went for just eight yards. He did manage to find the end zone on a one-yard plunge just prior to halftime. As is more customary, Johnson also found himself heavily involved as a receiver while catching all four of his targets. If David Johnson finds himself unable to progress through the concussion protocol in time for the team's Week 10 matchup against the Browns, Johnson should find himself as the leader of the Texans' backfield once again.