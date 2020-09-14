Coach Bill O'Brien called Johnson (ankle) day-to-day Monday, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Johnson was dubbed week-to-week over the weekend, and Ian Rapoport of NFL Network previously reported that he's unlikely for Week 2, but O'Brien's comments now seem to indicate that Johnson has a chance to suit up against the Ravens on Sunday. Count on Wednesday's first practice report of the week to provide more concrete information regarding Johnson's health. Buddy Howell is the favorite to slot in as David Johnson's top backup if the 27-year-old is forced to miss any time.