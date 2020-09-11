Johnson exited Sunday's contest against the Chiefs with a leg injury and is questionable to return.
Johnson had five carries for 14 yards before leaving the field in the third quarter. As long as he's sidelined, Buddy Howell and Scottie Phillips will serve as the top backups to No. 1 running back David Johnson.
