Johnson will likely lose his starting role after David Johnson (concussion) was activated off injured reserve Saturday, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.

David Johnson will return to the fold after landing on injured reserve due to a concussion. The smaller back took over for Johnson quite nicely over the last three games, carrying the ball 33 times for 106 yards while accumulating 63 receiving yards on nine targets and scoring one touchdown, but he'll likely fall back to his change-of-pace role. It's possible given Duke Johnson's receiving acumen the Texans could even use him as a pseudo wide receiver after Will Fuller was suspended for the rest of the season, but it's difficult to really guess how the team will operate their meager receiving group.