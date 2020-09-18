Johnson (ankle) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Ravens after practicing in a limited fashion this week.

Coach Bill O'Brien noted Friday that Johnson, who has been dealing with an ankle sprain, is "trending in the right direction" in advance of Sunday's 4:25 ET kickoff, Sarah Barshop of ESPN.com reports. If the running back is able to go Sunday, he'd work in a complementary/change-of-pace role behind David Johnson, who was effective in his debut with the Texans in Week 1's loss to the Chiefs.