Texans' Duke Johnson: Logs 78 scrimmage yards

Johnson carried six times for 56 yards and caught two of three targets for 22 yard during Sunday's 16-10 loss to the Panthers.

After managing just two yards on the ground last week, Johnson bounced back with a more impactful performance, thanks in large part to a long gain of 40 yards. He also made his typical contributions as a pass-catcher in what amounted to a useful shift for the inconsistent Texans offense. Despite this effort, Johnson still saw Carlos Hyde double him in terms of touches and seems unlikely to play a major role in next Sunday's home matchup against the Falcons.