Texans' Duke Johnson: Logs 78 scrimmage yards
Johnson carried six times for 56 yards and caught two of three targets for 22 yard during Sunday's 16-10 loss to the Panthers.
After managing just two yards on the ground last week, Johnson bounced back with a more impactful performance, thanks in large part to a long gain of 40 yards. He also made his typical contributions as a pass-catcher in what amounted to a useful shift for the inconsistent Texans offense. Despite this effort, Johnson still saw Carlos Hyde double him in terms of touches and seems unlikely to play a major role in next Sunday's home matchup against the Falcons.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 4 Injuries: Stafford, Hilton doubts
We've got some big names on the injury report heading into Sunday's action, and we're keeping...
-
PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for Week 4, identifying risky plays, sneaky...
-
DFS: Lineups, contrarian players
Heath Cummings gives his top plays and contrarian lineups for Week 4.
-
Fantasy Football rankings, Week 4 picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 4