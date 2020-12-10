Johnson (illness) was limited at practice Thursday.
Per Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle, Johnson is dealing with a non-COVID-19 illness. We'll revisit the running back's status Friday to see if he approaches Sunday's game against the Bears with any degree of uncertainly with regard to his availability for the contest, or alternatively heads into the weekend free from a Week 14 injury designation. With David Johnson back in the mix, Duke Johnson has resumed working in a pass-catching/change-of-pace role for the Texans.
