Johnson (illness) returned to a limited practice Thursday.
Johnson didn't practice Wednesday due to a non-COVID-19-related illness, but his return to the field Thursday puts him on track to suit up for Sunday's game against the Patriots. Friday's injury report will reveal whether Johnson approaches that contest listed as questionable or free from a Week 11 injury designation. Assuming he suits up this weekend, Johnson is slated to remain the Texans' lead back, given that David Johnson (concussion/IR) is set to miss at least two more games.