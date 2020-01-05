Texans' Duke Johnson: Makes impact in limited role
Johnson carried the ball three times for 38 yards and caught all three of his targets for 30 yards in Saturday's 22-19 overtime win over the Bills.
While Carlos Hyde struggled in the lead role out of the backfield against a stout Bills front seven, averaging only 3.0 yards a carry and having his longest run go for only eight yards, Johnson was able to break free for a couple of splash plays in the second half and ended up out-gaining Hyde on the day despite being out-touched 17-6. Next Sunday's trip to Kansas City for the AFC divisional round figures to be more favorable for Hyde, as the Chiefs ranked in the bottom seven in the league in yards per carry allowed and rushing yards per game allowed during the regular season, so Johnson -- who hasn't seen double-digit touches in a game since Week 13 -- is likely to have a secondary role in the offense once again.
