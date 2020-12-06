Johnson carried two times for eight yards and caught all six of his targets for 24 additional yards during Sunday's 26-20 loss to the Colts.

Johnson took a back seat to David Johnson, whose return from a three-game absence led to Duke being hardly utilized in the running game. He remained involved in the air attack, however, as he finished second on the team in receptions and fourth in targets. Johnson should keep a similar workload in next Sunday's matchup with the Bears, but he could lose out on touches if David's workload increases after he was seemingly eased back into the fold this week.