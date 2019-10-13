Texans' Duke Johnson: Makes touchdown catch vs. Cheifs
Johnson carried five times for 34 yards while adding 20 yards and a touchdown on two catches during Sunday's 31-24 win over the Chiefs.
Johnson averaged a strong 6.8 yards per carry on his handful of rushes while scoring his team's first touchdown of the day on an 11-yard reception in the second quarter. He watched on as Carlos Hyde dominated the touches out of the backfield, generating 130 scrimmage yards and a touchdown of his own. Johnson is a nice complementary piece of the offense, but he seems unlikely to make a big impact in next Sunday's matchup with the Colts if the rest of the team's weapons are active for the contest.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 6 Winners and Losers
Patrick Mahomes has come back to the pack and is overshadowed by hotter quarterbacks in Week...
-
Week 6 WR Preview: Expectations for Hill
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about wide receiver in Week 6, including...
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for Week 6, identifying risky plays, sneaky...
-
DFS: Lineups, contrarian players
Heath Cummings gives his top plays and contrarian lineups for Week 6.
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Worth the hype
Kyler Murray started to show his upside last week, but he's ready to take his game to a whole...
-
Week 6 Injuries: Gurley out; Who's in?
We've got some big names on the injury report heading into Sunday's action, and we're keeping...