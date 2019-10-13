Texans' Duke Johnson: Makes touchdown catch vs. Chiefs

Johnson carried five times for 34 yards while adding 20 yards and a touchdown on two catches during Sunday's 31-24 win over the Chiefs.

Johnson averaged a strong 6.8 yards per carry on his handful of rushes while scoring his team's first touchdown of the day on an 11-yard reception in the second quarter. He watched on as Carlos Hyde dominated the touches out of the backfield, generating 130 scrimmage yards and a touchdown of his own. Johnson is a nice complementary piece of the offense, but he seems unlikely to make a big impact in next Sunday's matchup with the Colts if the rest of the team's weapons are active for the contest.