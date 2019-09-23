Texans' Duke Johnson: Meager Week 3 production

Johnson gained two yards on two carries and added 22 receiving yards while catching two of three targets in Sunday's 27-20 win over the Chargers in Week 3.

The optimist will see that Johnson's share of backfield playing time increased relative to Week 2 -- from 39 percent to 48 percent -- and that he had more total yards than Carlos Hyde (24 yards to 19). But it's all about the touches, and he's losing out to Hyde, who managed to add a red-zone touchdown plunge. Johnson remains part of the mix, particularly as a receiver, but he's been a non-factor for two straight games.